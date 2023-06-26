wrestling / News

AEW News: This Week’s Being The Elite Online, Athena Sends Message To Willow Nightingale

June 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Being the Elite Logo Image Credit: AEW

– This week’s episode of Being The Elite centers around Forbidden Door 2023, and the episode is online. You can check out the episode, titled “Forbidden Door 2023,” below:

– AEW posted the following video of Athena sending a message to Willow Nightingale following her win at Forbidden Door. Athena and Nightingale will meet in the semifinals of the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament:

