AEW News: This Week’s Being The Elite Online, Athena Sends Message To Willow Nightingale
June 26, 2023 | Posted by
– This week’s episode of Being The Elite centers around Forbidden Door 2023, and the episode is online. You can check out the episode, titled “Forbidden Door 2023,” below:
– AEW posted the following video of Athena sending a message to Willow Nightingale following her win at Forbidden Door. Athena and Nightingale will meet in the semifinals of the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament:
Following her victory over Billie Starkz at #ForbiddenDoor: ZERO HOUR, #ROH Women's World Champion @AthenaPalmer_FG sends a message to #NJPW Strong Women's Champion @willowwrestles!
Watch #ForbiddenDoor: ZERO HOUR right here:
▶️ https://t.co/znvLhcZvrl pic.twitter.com/rZgCm836e6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2023
