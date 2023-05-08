wrestling / News
AEW News: This Week’s Being The Elite Online, Double Jeopardy Match Previewed
– This week’s episode of Being The Elite is online. You can see the episode, titled “Secret Secret I’ve Got a Secret,” below:
– AEW also posted a video on Twitter with Claudio Castangoli and Rey Fenix previewing their Double Jeopardy match on this week’s Dynamite. The winner of the match will get a shot at the other’s ROH championship, namely Castangoli’s ROH World Championship and Fenix & Penta’s ROH World Tag Team Championship.
EXCLUSIVE: Ahead of their Double Jeopardy match at #AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY, @tonyschiavone24 speaks to #ROH World Champ @ClaudioCSRO & #ROH World Tag Team Champ @ReyFenixMx 👀
The stakes are high; don't miss the action LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/i3xr5iX882
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 8, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Jaxson Ryker Announces He Will Retire From Wrestling In August
- Chris Jericho Claims He Was Assaulted At Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas
- Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar At Backlash Reportedly Went As Planned, Rumor Killer on Ambulance Spot
- Trish Stratus at NHL Game in Tight Jeans, Liv Morgan, Zelina Vega Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos