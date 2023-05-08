wrestling / News

AEW News: This Week’s Being The Elite Online, Double Jeopardy Match Previewed

May 8, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Being the Elite Logo Image Credit: AEW

– This week’s episode of Being The Elite is online. You can see the episode, titled “Secret Secret I’ve Got a Secret,” below:

– AEW also posted a video on Twitter with Claudio Castangoli and Rey Fenix previewing their Double Jeopardy match on this week’s Dynamite. The winner of the match will get a shot at the other’s ROH championship, namely Castangoli’s ROH World Championship and Fenix & Penta’s ROH World Tag Team Championship.

