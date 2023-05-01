AEW News: This Week’s Being The Elite Online, Jade Cargill Set For Summit

– This week’s episode of Being the Elite is online. You can see the episode below, titled “Cheese Puffs”:

– Jade Cargill announced on Monday that she will be appearing at the Strength of a Woman Summit on May 13th. Cargill wrote on her Twitter account:

“I’ll be @strengthofawomanfest presented by @pepsi + @therealmaryjblige sharing on breaking barriers in male dominated spaces. Come check me out at the FREE Summit Saturday 5/13 at AmericasMart. #SOAW2023”