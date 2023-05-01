wrestling / News
AEW News: This Week’s Being The Elite Online, Jade Cargill Set For Summit
May 1, 2023 | Posted by
– This week’s episode of Being the Elite is online. You can see the episode below, titled “Cheese Puffs”:
– Jade Cargill announced on Monday that she will be appearing at the Strength of a Woman Summit on May 13th. Cargill wrote on her Twitter account:
“I’ll be @strengthofawomanfest presented by @pepsi + @therealmaryjblige sharing on breaking barriers in male dominated spaces. Come check me out at the FREE Summit Saturday 5/13 at AmericasMart. #SOAW2023”
I’ll be @strengthofawomanfest presented by @pepsi + @therealmaryjblige sharing on breaking barriers in male dominated spaces. Come check me out at the FREE Summit Saturday 5/13 at AmericasMart. #SOAW2023 pic.twitter.com/gmdfNLMHgV
— Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) May 1, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Update On If WWE NXT Stars Knew About Main Roster Call-Ups Ahead of Time
- Svengoolie Denies Involvement In Rubber Chicken Incident at Wrestlemania
- Former WWE Writer Recalls Plan to Have Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville Kiss At WrestleMania 35
- Trish Stratus, Chelsea Green, Iyo Sky Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos