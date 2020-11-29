wrestling / News
Various News: AEW Names The Blade as Wrestler of the Week, Renee Michelle & Killer Kelly Promo, WWNLive Proving Ground
– AEW has announced that The Blade is their Wrestler of the Week.
.@BraxtonSutter's resilience was off the charts, making him our #WrestleroftheWeek pic.twitter.com/3x8Q5qFtcL
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 28, 2020
– Renee Michelle and Killer Kelly talk about being ready for Jordynne Grace and Jazz on Impact Wrestling this week.
EXCLUSIVE: @1ReneeMichelle and @Kelly_WP are ready for @JordynneGrace and @Phenom_Jazz NEXT WEEK! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/6ksZaScn8u
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 28, 2020
– Here is the latest edition of WWNLive’s Proving Ground.
