Various News: AEW Names The Blade as Wrestler of the Week, Renee Michelle & Killer Kelly Promo, WWNLive Proving Ground

November 28, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
AEW Dark The Butcher and The Blade

– AEW has announced that The Blade is their Wrestler of the Week.

– Renee Michelle and Killer Kelly talk about being ready for Jordynne Grace and Jazz on Impact Wrestling this week.

– Here is the latest edition of WWNLive’s Proving Ground.

