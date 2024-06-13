AEW Blood and Guts Confirmed For Nashville Next Month

As previously reported, The Elite challenged AEW’s best to a Blood & Guts match in the future. That match has officially been set for next month, when Dynamite takes place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The event happens on July 24. Tickets go on sale on Saturday.

#AEW: BLOOD & GUTS will be at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, July 24th. We will be hosting the most violent battle in @AEW next month!

🎟️ Tickets go on sale Saturday, June 15 at 10am. pic.twitter.com/5yVR3tTR4e

— Bridgestone Arena (@BrdgstoneArena) June 13, 2024