wrestling / News

AEW Blood and Guts Confirmed For Nashville Next Month

June 13, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Blood and Guts Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, The Elite challenged AEW’s best to a Blood & Guts match in the future. That match has officially been set for next month, when Dynamite takes place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The event happens on July 24. Tickets go on sale on Saturday.

