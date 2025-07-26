AEW Reveals Brackets For Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament

All Elite Wrestling has revealed the brackets for the AEW Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament. The winning team will get a tag team title shot at Forbidden Door in London on August 24. So far, FTR has advanced by defeating JetSpeed. They will face the winners of a match on tonight’s Collision, as the Bang Bang Gang takes on Big Bill and Bryan Keith.

On the other side of the bracket, The Outrunners take on the Young Bucks. The winner of that match faces either Brodido (Brody King & Bandido) or the Gates of Agony.