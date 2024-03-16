AEW Announces Brackets For World Tag Team Title Tournament

AEW has announced the brackets for the World Tag Team Championship tournament, which will conclude at Dynasty. The brackets were revealed on this Friday’s episode of Rampage, which are as follows:

* Young Bucks vs. Private Party

* Undisputed Kingdom vs. Winner of Wild Card 1

* Wild Card 1: Best Friends vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and Konosuke Takeshita

* Ricky Starks & Big Bill vs. Top Flight

* FTR vs. Winner of Wild Card 2

* Wild Card 2: The Infantry vs. Buddy Matthews and Brody King

The titles were vacated after Sting retired following his and Darby Allin’s successful defense against The Young Bucks at AEW Revolution.