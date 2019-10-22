wrestling / News

AEW News: Brandi Rhodes No Longer Accompanying Cody to the Ring, Preview of Taz’s Appearance on AEW Dark

October 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Brandi Rhodes is taking some time off from accompanying Cody to the ring for his matches. Brandi posted a video of Cody’s match with Sammy Guevara from the debut of AEW Dynamite where Guevara pulled Brandi in the way of a dive by Cody. She noted that she won’t allow her “distraction” to affect Cody’s match against Chris Jericho at Full Gear next month:

– AEW also released a video looking at Taz’s entrance for his guest commentary gig for this week’s AEW Dark, which debuts tomorrow o0n YouTube:

