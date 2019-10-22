wrestling / News
AEW News: Brandi Rhodes No Longer Accompanying Cody to the Ring, Preview of Taz’s Appearance on AEW Dark
– Brandi Rhodes is taking some time off from accompanying Cody to the ring for his matches. Brandi posted a video of Cody’s match with Sammy Guevara from the debut of AEW Dynamite where Guevara pulled Brandi in the way of a dive by Cody. She noted that she won’t allow her “distraction” to affect Cody’s match against Chris Jericho at Full Gear next month:
I have decided to take a break from accompanying my husband to ringside. My inability to focus has been noticeable. I will not allow my…distraction to affect the biggest night of his career. At some point you have to stop dreaming and start doing. I have to wake up. pic.twitter.com/pxAGDtgKNo
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) October 21, 2019
– AEW also released a video looking at Taz’s entrance for his guest commentary gig for this week’s AEW Dark, which debuts tomorrow o0n YouTube:
Tomorrow night @OfficialTAZ joins @ShutUpExcalibur to call #AEW Dark. Here is an Exclusive look at TAZ making his way to the desk.
Episode 3 of AEW Dark debuts tomorrow night at 7/6c. Visit https://t.co/S97K8JmOtb, subscribe & turn on notifications so you don't miss out! pic.twitter.com/eOrK0D9lyH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 21, 2019
