– Brandi Rhodes is taking some time off from accompanying Cody to the ring for his matches. Brandi posted a video of Cody’s match with Sammy Guevara from the debut of AEW Dynamite where Guevara pulled Brandi in the way of a dive by Cody. She noted that she won’t allow her “distraction” to affect Cody’s match against Chris Jericho at Full Gear next month:

I have decided to take a break from accompanying my husband to ringside. My inability to focus has been noticeable. I will not allow my…distraction to affect the biggest night of his career. At some point you have to stop dreaming and start doing. I have to wake up. pic.twitter.com/pxAGDtgKNo — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) October 21, 2019

– AEW also released a video looking at Taz’s entrance for his guest commentary gig for this week’s AEW Dark, which debuts tomorrow o0n YouTube: