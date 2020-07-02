wrestling / News

AEW News: Brian Pillman Jr. in Crowd at Fyter Fest, Night One Post-Game Show

July 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brian Pillman Jr

– An MLW star was in the audience at tonight’s AEW Fyter Fest. As you can see below, Brian Pillman Jr. was in the audience for the show.

Pillman was previously reported by Fightful Select as being in attendance at the show in his gear. Pilmman also commented on his attendance on Twitter:

– AEW has released the post-game show for Wednesday night’s Fyter Fest night one. You can see the video below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Fyter Fest, Brian Pillman Jr., Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading