wrestling / News
AEW News: Brian Pillman Jr. in Crowd at Fyter Fest, Night One Post-Game Show
July 1, 2020 | Posted by
– An MLW star was in the audience at tonight’s AEW Fyter Fest. As you can see below, Brian Pillman Jr. was in the audience for the show.
Pillman was previously reported by Fightful Select as being in attendance at the show in his gear. Pilmman also commented on his attendance on Twitter:
Let the FESTIVITIES begin!!! pic.twitter.com/WzACiw9WWr
— Brian Pillman (@FlyinBrianJr) July 2, 2020
Well if it isn't my pal @FlyinBrianJr
I could spot that beautiful mullet miles away!
Great seats 😏 Enjoy #AEWDynamite #FyterFest pic.twitter.com/xR5o7iQyH6
— $єтн றøиєу™ – is #AllElite – 🙏 ☮ 🇺🇸 (@sethmoney) July 2, 2020
– AEW has released the post-game show for Wednesday night’s Fyter Fest night one. You can see the video below:
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Delaying Plans for Shows With Live Fans in Florida
- Renee Young Reveals Her Big Announcement Is A New Cookbook
- Bobby Lashley on Paul Heyman Pitching Him to Work With MVP on Raw, Forming the BDC With MVP in TNA
- Mark Henry Discusses Why He Thinks Vince McMahon Had Mae Young Give Birth To A Hand, If He Should Have Beaten John Cena to Win the WWE Title