AEW Reportedly Bringing Back Old Stage For Dynamite

It appears as if AEW is bringing back their Fight For the Fallen stage setup for this week’s AEW Dynamite. A fan noted on Twitter that he received an email stating that he was being moved to an on-stage bleacher, which will be in view of the camera, for Friday’s show.

It would seem likely that AEW will be using the same set-up for Double or Nothing on Sunday, though that is not yet confirmed. Tony Khan noted back in July of 2019 that the on-stage bleacher was set up so that it would resemble the “Wrestling Takedown Federation” setup of the backyard wrestling company in the “WTF” episode of South Park during season 13.

Dynamite airs Friday night this week, followed by Double or Nothing on Sunday.

I’m losing my mind right now!! I just got an email from Dailys and my C4 seats are being moved to Section D, on the stage, for free for #AEWDynamite! Thank you @AEW pic.twitter.com/yE3mWA7sL2 — Tristan Spires (@StanTheManx3) May 27, 2021