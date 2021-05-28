wrestling / News
AEW Reportedly Bringing Back Old Stage For Dynamite
It appears as if AEW is bringing back their Fight For the Fallen stage setup for this week’s AEW Dynamite. A fan noted on Twitter that he received an email stating that he was being moved to an on-stage bleacher, which will be in view of the camera, for Friday’s show.
It would seem likely that AEW will be using the same set-up for Double or Nothing on Sunday, though that is not yet confirmed. Tony Khan noted back in July of 2019 that the on-stage bleacher was set up so that it would resemble the “Wrestling Takedown Federation” setup of the backyard wrestling company in the “WTF” episode of South Park during season 13.
Dynamite airs Friday night this week, followed by Double or Nothing on Sunday.
I’m losing my mind right now!! I just got an email from Dailys and my C4 seats are being moved to Section D, on the stage, for free for #AEWDynamite! Thank you @AEW pic.twitter.com/yE3mWA7sL2
— Tristan Spires (@StanTheManx3) May 27, 2021
Thank you to everyone who watched @AEWrestling #FightForTheFallen live or on @brlive US/Canada or @FiteTV elsewhere. Over a year ago I dreamed this staging watched South Park, @dailysplace was great tonight! This show wasn’t designed to profit, glad to give back to Jacksonville! pic.twitter.com/jMayB7746Y
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 14, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes Addresses Rumor That He and Young Bucks Aren’t on Speaking Terms
- Trent Jokingly Asks for Someone to Defecate in His Bag, Randy Orton Tweets Emoji Response
- Tom Phillips Has Been Released From WWE, Not Related To Cuts From This Week
- WWE RAW Creative Team Reportedly Wants Finn Balor Back On Main Roster