AEW News: Britt Baker & Adam Cole Celebrate Six Years Together, Dustin Rhodes To Be a Grandfather Soon

March 5, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Britt Baker Adam Cole AEW DYnamite Image Credit: AEW

– Britt Baker and Adam Cole’s relationship has reached the six-year mark, and the two posted to social media to commemorate the anniversary. The AEW stars took to their Twitter accounts to celebrate the day, as you can see below:

– Dustin Rhodes is about to become a grandfather, as he noted on his own Twitter account. Rhodes’ daughter Dakota is nearing her due date, and Dustin retweeted a post from her as you can see below, writing:

“So excited to be a grandpa!!!!!!”

