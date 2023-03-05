AEW News: Britt Baker & Adam Cole Celebrate Six Years Together, Dustin Rhodes To Be a Grandfather Soon

– Britt Baker and Adam Cole’s relationship has reached the six-year mark, and the two posted to social media to commemorate the anniversary. The AEW stars took to their Twitter accounts to celebrate the day, as you can see below:

6 years with this beautiful woman. The past 9 months have been the most challenging time of my life & career. You’ve been there every step of the way, and I couldn’t have done it without you. I love you @RealBrittBaker pic.twitter.com/cAyvbzoicu — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) March 4, 2023

6 years ago this handsome babe asked me to be his girlfriend. The most beautiful soul who truly has a way of making everyone around him smile. (He also flosses every night 😍) I’ll always be in your corner and I’m so incredibly proud of you. Love you @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/lhs6RwhOUq — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) March 4, 2023

– Dustin Rhodes is about to become a grandfather, as he noted on his own Twitter account. Rhodes’ daughter Dakota is nearing her due date, and Dustin retweeted a post from her as you can see below, writing:

“So excited to be a grandpa!!!!!!”