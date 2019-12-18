UPDATED: Britt Baker Arrives in Corpus Christi for Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

UPDATE: Britt Baker announced that she made it it to Corpus Christi, Texas in time for tonight’s AEW Dynamite. PWInsider reports that she arrived backstage for tonight’s show, and her match with Kris Statlander will be able to go forward as scheduled.

ORIGINAL: As previously reported, Britt Baker was scheduled to face Kris Statlander on tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. However, Baker has been experiencing flight delays in making it to Corpus Christi, Texas according to posts on her Twitter account.

Yesterday, Baker tweeted, “Been sitting on the runway in Orlando for 4 hours now. #SOS” Earlier today, Britt Baker indicated her Southwest Airlines flight to Texas has been delayed again. She wrote, “She’s gonna win by default if

@SouthwestAir doesn’t get me there. Delayed AGAIN.”

You can check out those tweets below. Her one from about two hours ago was her latest tweet on the subject.

Been sitting on the runway in Orlando for 4 hours now. #SOS — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) December 18, 2019