AEW News: Update On Britt Baker Injury Status, All Out 2020 Announced

– It was announced tonight during AEW Double or Nothing that Britt Baker suffered a fracture and partial LCL tear in her knee this past Wednesday on Dynamite after Nyla Rose was tossed on her and landed on her knee. Baker is scheduled to discuss the injury on Dynamite this Wednesday.

Baker ended up being pulled from Double or Nothing and replaced by Penelope Ford against Kris Statlander. Statlander won the match.

– AEW announced tonight that All Out 2020 will take place on Saturday, September 5th. No location has been announced due to obvious reasons.