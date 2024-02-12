wrestling / News

AEW News: Britt Baker Posts Pic With Women’s Stars At Super Bowl, This Week’s Being the Dark Order

February 12, 2024
– Britt Baker attended the Super Bowl on Sunday and posted a photo with Mercedes Mone, Bayley, and Naomi from the Big Game. Baker posted the photo to her Twitter account, and you can check it out below:

– The latest episode of Being the Dark Order, titled “Good Morning,” as you can see below:

AEW, Being The Dark Order, Britt Baker, Super Bowl, Jeremy Thomas

