AEW News: Britt Baker Posts Pic With Women’s Stars At Super Bowl, This Week’s Being the Dark Order
– Britt Baker attended the Super Bowl on Sunday and posted a photo with Mercedes Mone, Bayley, and Naomi from the Big Game. Baker posted the photo to her Twitter account, and you can check it out below:
– The latest episode of Being the Dark Order, titled “Good Morning,” as you can see below:
