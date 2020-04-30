wrestling / News
AEW News: Britt Baker Gives Role Model Tips, Highlights From Brodie Lee & Shawn Spears’ Wins
April 30, 2020 | Posted by
– AEW posted video of Britt Baker giving her role model tips from tonight’s Dynamite. You can see that segment below:
– The company also shared clips from Brodie Lee’s win over Marko Stunt and Shawn Spears’ defeat of Baron Black:
More Trending Stories
- Jon Moxley on Being Heartbroken For Released WWE Superstars, His Line Being Used at WrestleMania 36
- Hugo Savinovich Says He Would’ve Had CM Punk Destroy the Dreams of Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36
- Marty Scurll On ROH Cancelling Their Shows Due to COVID-19, Says They Test-Filmed Empty Arena Matches
- Jim Cornette Discusses The Velveteen Dream Denying That He Sent Explicit Photo To A Minor