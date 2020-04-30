wrestling / News

AEW News: Britt Baker Gives Role Model Tips, Highlights From Brodie Lee & Shawn Spears’ Wins

April 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Britt Baker AEW Dark

– AEW posted video of Britt Baker giving her role model tips from tonight’s Dynamite. You can see that segment below:

– The company also shared clips from Brodie Lee’s win over Marko Stunt and Shawn Spears’ defeat of Baron Black:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Dynamite, Britt Baker, Brodie Lee, Shawn Spears, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading