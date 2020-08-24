AEW News: Brodie Lee Celebration Set For This Week’s Dynamite, All Out 2019 Part Two Streaming Wednesday

– Brodie Lee will be celebrating his TNT Championship win on this week’s episode of Dynamite. AEW announced that the Dark Order leader will celebrate on the special Thursday episode. AEW also announced that Chris Jericho will be on commentary for the episode:

The #DarkOrder are bringing the championship victory celebration to Dynamite, after almost a week of nonstop destruction, decadence, and baby back ribs. Watch #AEWDynamite on the special day of THURSDAY NIGHT AUG 27th on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c. pic.twitter.com/OrT1eI5f2B — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 24, 2020

He's back in the saddle again!

This Thursday on Dynamite, Le Champion @IAmJericho will be joining the commentary team for Dynamite! Watch #AEWDynamite on the special day of THURSDAY NIGHT AUG 27th on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c. pic.twitter.com/xrRHKn16FN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 24, 2020

– With Dynamite airing Thursday due to the NBA Playoffs, AEW will stream part two of last year’s All Out on YouTube in Dynamite’s timeslot. Part one streamed last week.