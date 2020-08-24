wrestling / News

AEW News: Brodie Lee Celebration Set For This Week’s Dynamite, All Out 2019 Part Two Streaming Wednesday

August 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite

– Brodie Lee will be celebrating his TNT Championship win on this week’s episode of Dynamite. AEW announced that the Dark Order leader will celebrate on the special Thursday episode. AEW also announced that Chris Jericho will be on commentary for the episode:

– With Dynamite airing Thursday due to the NBA Playoffs, AEW will stream part two of last year’s All Out on YouTube in Dynamite’s timeslot. Part one streamed last week.

