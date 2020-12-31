wrestling / News
AEW News: Brodie Lee Dynamite Tribute Video Online, Sting & Darby Allin Team Up to Fight Off Team Taz
December 31, 2020 | Posted by
– AEW’s tribute video to Brodie Lee from tonight’s AEW Dynamite is now online. You can see the video below of the show’s closing minutes, which included a promo in the ring and a video honoring Lee:
– Sting and Darby Allin joined forced to make the save from Team Taz, who attacked Cody Rhodes, Orange Cassidy and 10 after the latter team beat them in the main event match:
.@DarbyAllin & @Sting have come to the aid of @CodyRhodes, @Pres10Vance & @orangecassidy.
Watch this tribute episode to #BrodieLee now on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/G2aJPWd2Ay
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 31, 2020
