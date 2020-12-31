AEW News: Brodie Lee Dynamite Tribute Video Online, Sting & Darby Allin Team Up to Fight Off Team Taz

– AEW’s tribute video to Brodie Lee from tonight’s AEW Dynamite is now online. You can see the video below of the show’s closing minutes, which included a promo in the ring and a video honoring Lee:

– Sting and Darby Allin joined forced to make the save from Team Taz, who attacked Cody Rhodes, Orange Cassidy and 10 after the latter team beat them in the main event match: