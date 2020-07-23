wrestling / News

AEW News: Brodie Lee Tries to Recruit Hangman Page, Young Bucks vs. Butcher & Blade Clip

July 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Double or Nothing Brodie Lee

– Brodie Lee targeted Hangman Page for recruitment into the Dark Order on this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the clip below from the segment:

– AEW also posted highlights from the The Young Bucks’ match with The Butcher & The Blade:

