AEW News: Brodie Lee Tries to Recruit Hangman Page, Young Bucks vs. Butcher & Blade Clip
July 23, 2020 | Posted by
– Brodie Lee targeted Hangman Page for recruitment into the Dark Order on this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the clip below from the segment:
– AEW also posted highlights from the The Young Bucks’ match with The Butcher & The Blade:
