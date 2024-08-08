wrestling / News
AEW News: Bryan Danielson Beats Jeff Jarrett On Dynamite, MJF Cuts Promo On Will Ospreay
Bryan Danielson picked up a win over Jeff Jarrett on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Danielson defeated Jarrett in the main event of tonight’s show, and was confronted by Swerve Strickland after the match:
BUSAIKU KNEE WITH THE CHAIR!!
THAT WAS COOL!!! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/HBrX1c16UX
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 8, 2024
#AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland doesn't mince his words when talking to Bryan Danielson about their Title vs Career Match at #AEWAllIn!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@BryanDanielson | @RealJeffJarrett | @SwerveConfident pic.twitter.com/hAlUJ6mHAH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 8, 2024
– AEW posted a post-show video with MJF cutting a promo on Will Ospreay as they head toward their match at All In:
