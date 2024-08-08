wrestling / News

AEW News: Bryan Danielson Beats Jeff Jarrett On Dynamite, MJF Cuts Promo On Will Ospreay

August 8, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Bryan Danielson Jeff Jarrett Image Credit: AEW

Bryan Danielson picked up a win over Jeff Jarrett on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Danielson defeated Jarrett in the main event of tonight’s show, and was confronted by Swerve Strickland after the match:

– AEW posted a post-show video with MJF cutting a promo on Will Ospreay as they head toward their match at All In:

