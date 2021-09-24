AEW News: Bryan Danielson Comments on AEW In-Ring Debut, WarnerMedia Exec Praises Rampage

– Bryan Danielson is happy with his AEW in-ring debut on last night’s episode of Dynamite, and he took to social media to react. Danielson battled Kenny Omega to a time limit draw on Wednesday’s show, and he posted to his Twitter account to thank the fans and comment on the match.

Danielson wrote:

“When you love what you do, you never work a day in your life. Thank you to the incredible fans in NY last night, thank you to @AEW and it’s wrestlers for putting in the work to make last night possible. #gratitude”

– TBS, TNT and TruTV General Manager Brett Weitz praised AEW Rampage in a new interview. In a feature by Variety, TV executives were asked what their new show that they shouldn’t sleep on is. Weitz named Rampage and Rhodes to the Top, saying:

“The second series from AEW on TNT, Rampage has just been killing it in the ratings. We knew when Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling came to us just over two years ago with the mantra of ‘a show by wrestlers for wrestling fans’ that they had something special, but none of us knew how deeply the fans would respond and crave more programming. To that end, I would also say, ‘don’t sleep on Rhodes to the Top’ – a new unscripted series for TNT featuring top AEW talent Brandi and Cody Rhodes outside of the ring. Soo, I guess no sleep for you all?”