AEW News: Bryan Danielson Watches Jon Moxley’s Win On AEW Rampage, Arn Anderson Punches Tully Blanchard
– Jon Moxley picked up a win on AEW Rampage, and Bryan Danielson was watching the whole thing. Friday night’s episode of Rampage saw Moxley defeat Anthony Bowens. After the match, Danielson Danielson was shown watching Moxley on the monitors backstage:
– While FTR defeated Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson on tonight’s show, it wasn’t without one of FTR’s allies taking a hit (literally). When Tully Blanchard tried to get involved in the match, Arn Anderson laid him out:
.@JonMoxley’s win seems to have captured the attention of the #AmericanDragon @BryanDanielson…
Don’t miss a minute of #AEWRampage: #BeachBreak! Tune in to TNT right NOW! pic.twitter.com/TyV2U1CHSm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 29, 2022
