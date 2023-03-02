wrestling / News
AEW News: Bryan Danielson Sends Message to MJF On Dynamite, HOOK Defeats Matt Hardy
– Bryan Danielson had quite the message for MJF on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw Danielson come out to talk about his match at Revolution against MJF, only to be interrupted by the AEW World Champion himself. Danielson quickly shut MJF down, saying that MJF has talked enough and that he hasn’t fought for anything in his life, while Danielson fights for everything. He said that if MJF doesn’t fight for his life, he’ll get his head kicked in at the PPV:
FIGHTING WORDS from the Challenger @bryandanielson to #AEW World Champion @The_MJF, ahead of their 60 Minute Iron Man Match for the title THIS SUNDAY at #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/qwJTmijKxV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2023
– HOOK picked up another win on this week’s show, defeating Matt Hardy to retain the FTW Championship:
.@730Hook taking it to @MATTHARDYBRAND!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/UXiKhz1h3l
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2023
What a counter by #FTW Champion @730Hook, to get the victory!
Looks like a NO-DQ match against @StokelyHathaway is set for the near future 👀
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/rPFwThgfYA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Sonya Deville Arrested in February for Alleged Firearm Possession
- Bobby Fish Explains Why The Undisputed Era Worked In WWE NXT
- Dax Harwood Shares His Response to Beth Phoenix & Edge Using The Shatter Machine At Elimination Chamber
- MJF Takes Shots at Alberto El Patron, Calls Him an ‘Abuser’ and ‘Drug Addict’