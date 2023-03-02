AEW News: Bryan Danielson Sends Message to MJF On Dynamite, HOOK Defeats Matt Hardy

– Bryan Danielson had quite the message for MJF on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw Danielson come out to talk about his match at Revolution against MJF, only to be interrupted by the AEW World Champion himself. Danielson quickly shut MJF down, saying that MJF has talked enough and that he hasn’t fought for anything in his life, while Danielson fights for everything. He said that if MJF doesn’t fight for his life, he’ll get his head kicked in at the PPV:

FIGHTING WORDS from the Challenger @bryandanielson to #AEW World Champion @The_MJF, ahead of their 60 Minute Iron Man Match for the title THIS SUNDAY at #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/qwJTmijKxV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2023

– HOOK picked up another win on this week’s show, defeating Matt Hardy to retain the FTW Championship: