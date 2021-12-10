AEW News: Bully Ray Says He Has No Problem With Tony Khan, AEW Stars Play Sea of Thieves

– Bully Ray says that he doesn’t have an issue with Tony Khan, and that Khan can come on Busted Open Radio any day he’s on. Ray posted to Twitter to respond to a fan who said that Khan doesn’t want to appear on the show when he’s on it, writing:

”I have ZERO problem w/ Tony and he is more than welcome to come on any day Im on.”

– The latest AEW Games video has Evil Uno, Brandon Cutler, Nyla Rose and Colt Cabana playing Sea of Thieves: