AEW News: The Bunny Tries Ultimate Chocolate Oreos, Adam Cole Plays Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

January 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Bunny The Blade Image Credit: AEW

– The latest YouTube video from The Bunny has her giving Ultimate Chocolate Oreos a try. You can see the video from the AEW star’s channel below:

– Adam Cole posted a new clip from one of his livestreams, featuring his playthrough of Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword:

