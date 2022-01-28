wrestling / News
AEW News: The Bunny Tries Ultimate Chocolate Oreos, Adam Cole Plays Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
January 28, 2022 | Posted by
– The latest YouTube video from The Bunny has her giving Ultimate Chocolate Oreos a try. You can see the video from the AEW star’s channel below:
– Adam Cole posted a new clip from one of his livestreams, featuring his playthrough of Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword:
