AEW Press Release On Canada Return Reveals Four More 2024 Dates

AEW’s official announcement on their return to Canada has revealed a number of additional dates. As previously noted, AEW announced four Canadian dates in March for 2024. The full press release, which you can see below, includes additional dates in April, May, and July.

You can see the full press release below:

AEW Announces Eight Canadian Shows Throughout 2024

— Latest Canadian Tour Runs from March through July, Including Debut Shows in Four New Markets —

During tonight’s live episode of “AEW: Dynamite” from Montreal, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that the red-hot promotion will make eight separate stops across Canada in 2024 for its shows “AEW: Dynamite,” “AEW: Rampage” and “AEW: Collision.”

After drawing the then-largest gate in AEW history with “AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door” this past June at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto as part of an eight-show tour that concluded at the iconic Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, AEW will make return stops throughout Canada next year in March, April, May and July. In addition, AEW’s 2024 Canadian tour will include market debuts in Ottawa and London, Ontario, Quebec City, Quebec, as well as Vancouver, British Columbia.

AEW’s eight Canadian shows in 2024 are as follows:

• Saturday, March 16: “AEW: Collision” live from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario.

• Wednesday, March 20: “AEW: Dynamite” and “AEW: Rampage” live from the Coca Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario.

• Wednesday, March 27: “AEW: Dynamite” and “AEW: Rampage” live from the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec.

• Saturday, March 30: “AEW: Collision” live from the Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario.

• Wednesday, April 10: “AEW: Dynamite” and “AEW: Rampage” live from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

• Wednesday, May 8: “AEW: Dynamite” and “AEW: Rampage” live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

• Saturday, May 11: “AEW: Collision” live from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia.

• Wednesday, July 10: “AEW: Dynamite” and “AEW: Rampage” come to the Calgary Stampede live from the Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta.

Tickets for all eight shows go on sale Friday, December 15 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets make great holiday gifts and can be purchased at AEWTix.com.

“I think that the global successes of 2023, especially our historic ticket sales record set at ‘AEW: All In London’ at Wembley Stadium and our foray into Canada where we saw incredible moments such as ‘AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door’ in Toronto and the crowning of the second Owen Hart Foundation Tournament winners in Calgary, helped make this a banner year for AEW,” said Tony Khan. “We’re in a great position going into 2024, and I can’t wait to plant AEW’s flag in four new markets across Canada, and revisit some of the amazing cities we debuted in last summer. Everyone at AEW is proud to continue paying homage to Canada’s rich wrestling heritage, and serving the great Canadian fans with massive shows across the country in the new year.”