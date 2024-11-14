wrestling / News

AEW Cancels Collision Taping Set For Next Month

November 14, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Logo Spoilers Image Credit: AEW

The Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH has announced that an upcoming AEW Collision taping at the venue has been cancelled. A reason for the cancellation was not provided. The event was scheduled to happen on December 7. Refunds are available to those who bought tickets at the point of purchase.

It’s possible that AEW has decided to tape Collision following that week’s Dynamite in Indianapolis on December 4, but that’s not confirmed.

