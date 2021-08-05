AEW News: Cash Wheeler Gives Update After Last Week’s Injury, AEW Rampage Announce Team Set

– Cash Wheeler wasn’t at tonight’s AEW Dynamite, but he had an update for fans after his injury last week. As you may recall, Wheeler was badly cut open during a freak accident in the ring on last week’s show, and he posted to Instagram to give fans an update on his status.

Wheeler wrote:

“Thank you to everyone that’s reached out. I’ll be fine. I’m pretty lucky. Sorry to anyone I haven’t gotten back to yet. I’m still not going to respond to a lot of messages right now. I wanted to take the last week to get away in the mountains, clear my head, and see what the future holds. I won’t be there tonight. I don’t know when I’ll be cleared. But I know that no matter what, Dax is the best friend I could’ve ever asked for.”

– AEW announced the broadcast team for AEW Rampage when it debuts next Friday. The company announced that Taz, Excalibur, Mark Henry, and Chris Jericho will call the action for the show, though details on whether it will be a four-man booth, a rotation, or something else have yet to be revealed: