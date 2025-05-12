AEW News: Company Celebrates Mother’s Day But MJF Doesn’t, Kevin Knight On Hey! (EW)

– AEW posted a message to social media to celebrate Mother’s Day, but MJF had a very different tone to his message. AEW posted a video to Twitter celebrating the mothers of AEW talent, as you can see below:

From the AEW family and moms, Happy Mother’s Day! pic.twitter.com/RJfsVwOk1c — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2025

MJF, meanwhile, shared a picture of his mother with a sign alleging that he forgot to wish her a Happy Mother’s Day, writing:

“I didn’t forget. I just didn’t.”

I didn’t forget. I just didn’t. pic.twitter.com/eJZCqwsr3L — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) May 11, 2025

– Kevin Knight is the guest on the latest episode of Hey! (EW) and you can see the episode below: