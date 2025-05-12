wrestling / News
AEW News: Company Celebrates Mother’s Day But MJF Doesn’t, Kevin Knight On Hey! (EW)
– AEW posted a message to social media to celebrate Mother’s Day, but MJF had a very different tone to his message. AEW posted a video to Twitter celebrating the mothers of AEW talent, as you can see below:
From the AEW family and moms, Happy Mother’s Day! pic.twitter.com/RJfsVwOk1c
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2025
MJF, meanwhile, shared a picture of his mother with a sign alleging that he forgot to wish her a Happy Mother’s Day, writing:
“I didn’t forget.
I just didn’t.”
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) May 11, 2025
– Kevin Knight is the guest on the latest episode of Hey! (EW) and you can see the episode below: