AEW News: AEW Celebrating Heritage Night at Rampage, Meet & Greet Before Show
– AEW is celebrating Heritage Night at tomorrow’s episode of AEW Rampage. The company announced the news on Thursday, writing:
“TOMORROW at #AEWRampage, we’re celebrating Heritage Night at the @JamesLKnightCtr in MIAMI. Bring your national flag and be eligible for a $10 ticket (plus fees) for AEW Rampage while supplies last + get a picture with the #AmericanNightmare @CodyRhodes!”
– As seen below, there will be a meet and greet before Rampage featuring Malakai Black, 2Point0 and Red Velvet:
“Im home for the weekend you know what that means! If you’re in Miami come meet us! @AEW”
