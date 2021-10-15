wrestling / News

AEW News: AEW Celebrating Heritage Night at Rampage, Meet & Greet Before Show

October 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage logo

– AEW is celebrating Heritage Night at tomorrow’s episode of AEW Rampage. The company announced the news on Thursday, writing:

“TOMORROW at #AEWRampage, we’re celebrating Heritage Night at the @JamesLKnightCtr in MIAMI. Bring your national flag and be eligible for a $10 ticket (plus fees) for AEW Rampage while supplies last + get a picture with the #AmericanNightmare @CodyRhodes!”

– As seen below, there will be a meet and greet before Rampage featuring Malakai Black, 2Point0 and Red Velvet:

“Im home for the weekend you know what that means! If you’re in Miami come meet us! @AEW”

