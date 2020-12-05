wrestling / News

AEW Champion Kenny Omega Confirmed For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

December 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kenny Omega Impact Wrestling

It’s official: AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will appear on next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact Wrestling announced on Friday that Omega, who won the AEW World Title from Jon Moxley on this week’s Dynamite, will appear on Tuesday’s show.

Impact wrote:

BREAKING: We can officially confirm that new @AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX will appear on IMPACT THIS TUESDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV”

Impact Wrestling airs Tuesday night on AXS TV and Twitch. We’ll have live coverage of the show as always.

