AEW Champion Kenny Omega Confirmed For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
December 4, 2020 | Posted by
It’s official: AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will appear on next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact Wrestling announced on Friday that Omega, who won the AEW World Title from Jon Moxley on this week’s Dynamite, will appear on Tuesday’s show.
Impact wrote:
BREAKING: We can officially confirm that new @AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX will appear on IMPACT THIS TUESDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV”
Impact Wrestling airs Tuesday night on AXS TV and Twitch. We’ll have live coverage of the show as always.
BREAKING: We can officially confirm that new @AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX will appear on IMPACT THIS TUESDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/KOhatMvcJo
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 5, 2020
