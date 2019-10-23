AEW Changes Dynamite Match, Announces Matches For AEW Dark Taping

– AEW has changed up their announced match for this week’s AEW Dynamite, giving Joey Janela a new opponent. The company announced late Wednesday that “based off the response from their AEW Dark match,” Janela will face Kenny Omega instead of his previously-scheduled opponent, Jack Evans.

The company also announced tomorrow’s AEW Dark match tapings, which are:

* Jack Evans vs. Darby Allin vs. Jimmy Havoc

* Dustin Rhodes and Sonny Kiss vs. Peter Avalon and QT Marshall

AEW Dynamite and Dark will come from Pittsburgh, with the former airing live on TNT and the latter being taped for next Tuesday.