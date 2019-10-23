wrestling / News
AEW Changes Dynamite Match, Announces Matches For AEW Dark Taping
– AEW has changed up their announced match for this week’s AEW Dynamite, giving Joey Janela a new opponent. The company announced late Wednesday that “based off the response from their AEW Dark match,” Janela will face Kenny Omega instead of his previously-scheduled opponent, Jack Evans.
The company also announced tomorrow’s AEW Dark match tapings, which are:
* Jack Evans vs. Darby Allin vs. Jimmy Havoc
* Dustin Rhodes and Sonny Kiss vs. Peter Avalon and QT Marshall
AEW Dynamite and Dark will come from Pittsburgh, with the former airing live on TNT and the latter being taped for next Tuesday.
🚨New Match announcement🚨
Based off the response from their #AEWDark match, @JANELABABY will now face @KennyOmegamanX LIVE on #AEWDynamite from the @Petersen_Events Center in Pittsburgh
Great seats still available at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/Ex7pW8fZFx
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 23, 2019
🚨Two Big Matches signed for #AEWDark 🚨
– 3 Way Match @JackEvans711 vs @JimmyHavoc vs @DarbyAllin
– Tag Team Match @dustinrhodes & @SonnyKissXO vs @realmmarshall1 & @PAvalon
These matches will be taped prior to and after #AEWDynamite goes LIVE at 8/7c for next week's AEW Dark. pic.twitter.com/KR0Q2kCIAA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 23, 2019
