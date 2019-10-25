AEW Changing Tactic on Squash Matches Following Ratings Drop Last Week

– AEW is changing their mindset regarding squash matches after last week’s Dynamite saw a drop in the ratings. The WON reports that the 5% drop for the segment last week is something AEW is learning from, and they will not be handling such matches in the same way.

While AEW will still do squash matches when needed, the plan is to not come straight out of an ad break into one and when they happen, they’ll be done at the end of a segment as opposed to a beginning. The feeling is that squash matches still have to be done when appropriate to build talent.