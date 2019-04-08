AEW Chant Break Out Following RAW Main Event Change, AEW Responds

Fans weren’t happy with WWE’s decision to have The Bar interfere in the Kofi Kingston vs. Seth Rollins RAW main event. After the match was changed to a tag team bout, fans began chanting all kinds of things including “CM Punk” and “AEW” and bouncing a beach ball around. AEW took to Twitter and tweeted a gif of Cody Rhodes cupping his ear as if he hears the chants.

Loud AEW chants, CM Punk chants and the beach balls are out. WWE done fucked up. #Raw — Jason Solomon (@solomonster) April 9, 2019

There is a very loud AEW chant right now — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) April 9, 2019