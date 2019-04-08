wrestling / News
AEW Chant Break Out Following RAW Main Event Change, AEW Responds
April 8, 2019 | Posted by
Fans weren’t happy with WWE’s decision to have The Bar interfere in the Kofi Kingston vs. Seth Rollins RAW main event. After the match was changed to a tag team bout, fans began chanting all kinds of things including “CM Punk” and “AEW” and bouncing a beach ball around. AEW took to Twitter and tweeted a gif of Cody Rhodes cupping his ear as if he hears the chants.
Loud AEW chants, CM Punk chants and the beach balls are out. WWE done fucked up. #Raw
— Jason Solomon (@solomonster) April 9, 2019
There is a very loud AEW chant right now
— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) April 9, 2019
There is a very large CM Punk chant now
— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) April 9, 2019
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 9, 2019
More Trending Stories
- UPDATED: New Jersey Transit Blames WWE & Late-Ending WrestleMania 35 For Fans Being Stuck In New Jersey, NJ Governor Apologizes, WWE Issues Statement
- More Details On Wrestlemania Main Event: Ronda Rousey May Have A Broken Hand, Finish Allegedly Went As Planned
- Decision To Put Universal Title Match At Start Of WrestleMania Was Made Last Minute, Hulk Hogan Had No Idea
- Big E Implies That He And Hulk Hogan Have Resolved Their Issues