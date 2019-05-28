wrestling / News
AEW Chants Heard During Monday Night’s Episode of Raw (VIDEO)
– Tonight’s episode of Raw had fans wanting something a little different, and they made their voices known. As Bully Ray noted on Twitter below, there were “AEW” chants in the arena at Raw during the first forty-five minutes, during which there were no matches that took place and were instead a series of promos and segments. There were also audible “This is Awful” chants as well. You can see video of the chants below.
Our live coverage of Raw is here.
Audible AEW chants on #RAW
Last time WWE fans chanted another companies name….well, you know.#TheRevolutionContinues @BustedOpenRadio
— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) May 28, 2019
#AEW #AEWDoN chant during Monday night raw. Lmao pic.twitter.com/a4Njz4uNt7
— RTY @ComboBreaker (@RTYKC) May 28, 2019
AEW Chants right after the Shane promo. #RAW pic.twitter.com/DVLhWy1QFC
— Anthony (@ree_ohs) May 28, 2019
