AEW Chants Heard During Monday Night’s Episode of Raw (VIDEO)

– Tonight’s episode of Raw had fans wanting something a little different, and they made their voices known. As Bully Ray noted on Twitter below, there were “AEW” chants in the arena at Raw during the first forty-five minutes, during which there were no matches that took place and were instead a series of promos and segments. There were also audible “This is Awful” chants as well. You can see video of the chants below.

