AEW Chief Legal Officer Has Reportedly Shifted Focus Away From Company

AEW Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh has turned her focus away from the company over the last few months, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that the Chris Peck has mostly taken over many of the responsibilities that Parekh had in the company, and the word within AEW as of last month was that they believed she was being shifted to work related to a stadium deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

There’s no word as of yet on whether there has been an official job title change or an adjustment of duties, and there’s no word on whether she will resume her AEW-related responsibilities.

The report also notes that Parekh was not at AEW All In in London and was not part of the disciplinary committee that advised CM Punk’s release despite speculation otherwise. AEW and Parekh have yet to respond to Fightul’s request for comment.