AEW News: Chris Adonis Attends AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson Beats Konosuke Takeshita

January 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA Chris Adonis, Chris Masters Image Credit: NWA/Twitter

NWA star and WWE alumnus Chris Adonis was in attendance at this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Adonis posted video and a pic from the audience for tonight’s show, noting that he was attending “as a fan”:

– Bryan Danielson got through his first win as a condition of his upcming AEW Revolution match against MJF on Dynamite, defeating Konosuke Takeshita. Danielson must win a match on every episode of Dynamite until February 8th in order to get his match with MJF at the PPV.

