AEW News: Chris Adonis Attends AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson Beats Konosuke Takeshita

NWA star and WWE alumnus Chris Adonis was in attendance at this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Adonis posted video and a pic from the audience for tonight’s show, noting that he was attending “as a fan”:

I’m at AEW Dynamite as a fan🍿 pic.twitter.com/wHaECRdCDM — Chris Masters (@ChrisAdonis) January 12, 2023

– Bryan Danielson got through his first win as a condition of his upcming AEW Revolution match against MJF on Dynamite, defeating Konosuke Takeshita. Danielson must win a match on every episode of Dynamite until February 8th in order to get his match with MJF at the PPV.