AEW News: Chris Jericho Burns Eddie Kingston With Fireball On Dynamite, Serena Deeb Wins Street Fight

April 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Chris Jericho burned Eddie Kingston with a fireball on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. During tonight’s show, the Jericho Appreciation Society attacked Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz and Kingston got a fireball to the face:

– Serena Deeb picked up a win in her ongoing battle with Hikaru Shida, defeating her in a Philadelphia Street Fight:

