wrestling / News
AEW News: Chris Jericho Burns Eddie Kingston With Fireball On Dynamite, Serena Deeb Wins Street Fight
– Chris Jericho burned Eddie Kingston with a fireball on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. During tonight’s show, the Jericho Appreciation Society attacked Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz and Kingston got a fireball to the face:
What. Is. Happening!! Disgusting attack by #JerichoAppreciationSociety against @MadKing1981!
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/zy9aBXsPwU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022
– Serena Deeb picked up a win in her ongoing battle with Hikaru Shida, defeating her in a Philadelphia Street Fight:
The knee of @shidahikaru unable to take any more punishment and she is forced to tap out as @serenadeeb scores the win! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/qCAEo3bpkd
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Sgt. Slaughter Signs Multi-Year Deal With Hasbro, Returning To G.I. Joe
- Deonna Purrazzo Calls Out Fan For Sending Mail To Her Personal Address
- Alexa Bliss Says Her Sinus Surgery Recovery Pic Was ‘Too Violent’ For Instagram
- Brian “Road Dogg” James On How Angry He Was At WWE, Coming Up With The Voodoo Kin Mafia Name