AEW News: Chris Jericho Delays Fozzy Tour, Tickets Remaining For Next Week’s Dynamite

– Chris Jericho has delayed his planned tour for Fozzy from later this year to the spring. The WON reports that the tour, which was scheduled for October 3rd to November 22nd, has now been pushed out to take place from April 2nd through May 24th.

The tour will give Jericho every Wednesday off so that he can appear on AEW Dynamite and will not conflict with any PPV dates.

– The site also notes that there were 305 tickets left available for the September 23rd TV tapings as of earlier today.