AEW Previews Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston & More in Road to Fyter Fest Week 2

July 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Week 2 Image Credit: AEW

AEW concludes its two-week Fyter Fest events this week with Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston and more, and the latest Road To video previews the shows. AEW released the video on Tuesday, which you can see below and takes a look at Jericho bringing back the Painmaker character for his Barbed Wire Everywhere match against Kingston and more:

