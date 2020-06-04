wrestling / News

AEW News: Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy Face Off on Dynamite, Lance Archer Comments on Double or Nothing Loss

June 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris Jericho Orange Cassidy Dynamite

– Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy had a brief confrontation on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Following Jericho’s win over Colt Cabana, Cassidy came out and tried to get Jericho to adopt his style. Jericho and Jake Hager didn’t appreciate it and attacked Cassidy to no avail, as you can see below:

– AEW also shared video of Lance Archer’s promo reacting to his Double Or Nothing loss to Cody:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho, Lance Archer, Orange Cassidy, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading