wrestling / News
AEW News: Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy Face Off on Dynamite, Lance Archer Comments on Double or Nothing Loss
June 4, 2020
– Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy had a brief confrontation on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Following Jericho’s win over Colt Cabana, Cassidy came out and tried to get Jericho to adopt his style. Jericho and Jake Hager didn’t appreciate it and attacked Cassidy to no avail, as you can see below:
– AEW also shared video of Lance Archer’s promo reacting to his Double Or Nothing loss to Cody:
The #MurderHawkMonster @LanceHoyt isn’t going to let one loss stifle his warpath in #AEW!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/DkR1AgwIE9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 4, 2020
