AEW News: Christian Cage Praises Jurassic Express on Dynamite, Daniel Garcia Confronts Eddie Kingston

November 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage Christian Cage Win

– Christian Cage cut a promo hyping up Jurassic Express on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see the promo below, in which Cage says that Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus have momentum and he’ll make sure they become AEW Tag Team Champions:

– Daniel Garcia is set to face Eddie Kingston on AEW Rampage, and the match was set up on tonight’s show.
Garcia and 2point0 came up to mock Eddie Kingston for not being hungry anymore, after which Garcia threw a cup of coffee in Kingston’s face:

Christian Cage, Daniel Garcia, Jurassic Express

