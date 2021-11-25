AEW News: Christian Cage Praises Jurassic Express on Dynamite, Daniel Garcia Confronts Eddie Kingston

– Christian Cage cut a promo hyping up Jurassic Express on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see the promo below, in which Cage says that Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus have momentum and he’ll make sure they become AEW Tag Team Champions:

#JurassicExpress have a ton of momentum and are the top ranked tag team in AEW! @Christian4Peeps is going to make sure they win the #AEW Tag Team Championships. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/K0m6xxoqnK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 25, 2021

– Daniel Garcia is set to face Eddie Kingston on AEW Rampage, and the match was set up on tonight’s show.

Garcia and 2point0 came up to mock Eddie Kingston for not being hungry anymore, after which Garcia threw a cup of coffee in Kingston’s face: