AEW News: Jungle Boy Says Christian Cage Is Undergoing Surgery, Andrade El Idolo Tries To Recruit 10

– Christian Cage will be undergoing surgery to fix an arm injury, as Jungle Boy revealed on AEW Dynamite. AEW posted a vignette featuring Jungle Boy in which he told Cage to go get his “little surgery” and that when he comes back Jungle Boy will take years off his life.

As reported, Cage’s match with Jungle Boy at All Out was kept short due to an arm injury Cage is dealing with.

"Maybe what really happened to me at #AEWAllOut is that a giant anchor was released from around my ankles." – "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/1QMDKDrxW8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022

– Andrade El Idolo is attempting to recruit 10 of the Dark Order to join him. On tonight’s show, Andrade’s assistant Jose interrupted an interview the Dark Order and made an offer. When Evil Uno and John Silver tried to get involved, Andrade and RUSH came in and things nearly came to blows: