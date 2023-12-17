wrestling / News
AEW News: CJ Perry on Hey! (EW), Stars On Prince Nana & Daniel Garcia’s Dancing
December 17, 2023 | Posted by
– CJ Perry is the guest on the latest episode of Hey! (EW) and the video is online. You can check out the episode of the RJ City-hosted show below:
– AEW posted a video to their TikTok account asking who is the better dancer between Prince Nana and Daniel Garcia:
@allelitewrestling Who’s the better dancer- #DanielGarcia or #PrinceNana ? #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage #aewcollision #prowrestling #danielgarciadance #princenanadance #youdecide ♬ original sound – AllEliteWrestling
