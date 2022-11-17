wrestling / News

AEW News: Claudio Castagnoli & Bryan Danielson Beat Jericho & Guevara, Jamie Hayter Confronts Toni Storm

November 17, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Claudio Castagnoli & Bryan Danielson picked up a win over Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara ahead of their ROH World Title match at Full Gear. Tonight’s Dynamite saw the Blackpool Combat Club members pick up the win when Jericho tapped out to the Scorpion Death Lock:

– Jamie Hayter got up in Toni Storm’s face after the latter’s win over Anna Jay on Dynamite. Storm and Hayter will face off for the Interim AEW Women’s World Championship at Full Gear:

