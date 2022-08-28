wrestling / News

AEW News: Claudio Castagnoli Appears On Hey! (EW), Thunder Rosa’s Latest Vlog

August 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Battle of the Belts III Claudio Castagnoli Image Credit: AEW

– Claudio Castagnoli is the guest on this weekend’s episode of Hey1 (EW). You can see the video for the show below:

– Thunder Rosa’s latest YouTube video is below, described as follows:

“@Simon Miller came to @Mission Pro Wrestling Hard Days night and we got to hang out , OMG he is so much fun and so positive, he also eats his weight in tex-mex food.

