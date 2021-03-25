wrestling / News
AEW News: Clip From Tonight’s Dynamite Main Event, Jon Moxley & Eddkie Kingston Take Shots at Kenny Omega
March 25, 2021 | Posted by
– AEW released the following clip from the main event of Dynamite, which saw Darby Allin defeat John Silver to retain the TNT Championship:
– Also on tonight’s show, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston cut a promo taking shots at Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and The Good Brothers:
"If yall are gonna be in the game, you better be willing to get your hands dirty" – @JonMoxley talking to the @YoungBucks.
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/MQzCtdEQnF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 25, 2021
