AEW News: CM Punk & The Elite Reportedly Kept Separate At Forbidden Door, Thunder Rosa Backstage

– CM Punk and The Elite were kept away from each other at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks were put on a “completely different” side of the arena from Punk at the PPV, according to sources.

Punk faced Satoshi Kojima at the PPV, while the Bucks were part of the ten-man tag team match and Omega battled Will Ospreay with the IWGP United States Championship on the line.

– The report also noted that Thunder Rosa was backstage at the PPV. Britt Baker also came into town and appeared briefly backstage at the end of Toni Storm’s AEW Women’s World Championship defense against Willow Nightingale.