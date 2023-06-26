wrestling / News
AEW News: CM Punk & The Elite Reportedly Kept Separate At Forbidden Door, Thunder Rosa Backstage
June 25, 2023 | Posted by
– CM Punk and The Elite were kept away from each other at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks were put on a “completely different” side of the arena from Punk at the PPV, according to sources.
Punk faced Satoshi Kojima at the PPV, while the Bucks were part of the ten-man tag team match and Omega battled Will Ospreay with the IWGP United States Championship on the line.
– The report also noted that Thunder Rosa was backstage at the PPV. Britt Baker also came into town and appeared briefly backstage at the end of Toni Storm’s AEW Women’s World Championship defense against Willow Nightingale.
More Trending Stories
- Adam Cole Withdraws From Tonight’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II, Not Medically Cleared to Compete
- Trish Stratus in a Bikini, Tiffany Stratton, Rhea Ripley Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- AEW Collision Off-Air Notes, CM Punk Takes Shot at Toronto Crowd (Video)
- Anthony Bowens Reacts To Getting Positive ‘He’s Gay’ Chants on AEW Rampage, Details Behind Segment