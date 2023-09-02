AEW News: Backstage Reaction To CM Punk Firing, Jack Perry Not Backstage, Names Backstage At AEW Collision

– PWInsider reports that the backstage reaction to the news that CM Punks has been fired from AEW has been mixed. Some are said to be “down” on it, while others are “happy” and think it was the “right move.” There are some who are simply happy Tony Khan made a decision and want to move forward to focus on AEW and its shows.

– Ricky Steamboat, Bryan Danielson and The Young Bucks are all backstage at tonight’s AEW Collision.

– Jack Perry is not backstage. There is no word on if he is still suspended for his role in what happened at All In last weekend.