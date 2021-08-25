AEW News: CM Punk Hypes Tonight’s Dynamite, Paul Wight Throws First Pitch At Brewers Game

– CM Punk makes his AEW Dynamite debut tonight, and he posted to Twitter to hype the show. Punk posted to his social media account, writing:

“We are in Philwaukee tomorrow. 100% more level 7 difficulty stage dives!!!!! @AEW @AEWonTNT #summerofpunk #Philwaukee #VarsityBlondes”

– Paul Weight and Shawn Dean were at today’s Milwaukee Brewers game, with both meeting the legendary Bob Uecker and Wight throwing out the first pitch: