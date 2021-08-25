wrestling / News
AEW News: CM Punk Hypes Tonight’s Dynamite, Paul Wight Throws First Pitch At Brewers Game
– CM Punk makes his AEW Dynamite debut tonight, and he posted to Twitter to hype the show. Punk posted to his social media account, writing:
“We are in Philwaukee tomorrow. 100% more level 7 difficulty stage dives!!!!! @AEW @AEWonTNT #summerofpunk #Philwaukee #VarsityBlondes”
We are in Philwaukee tomorrow. 100% more level 7 difficulty stage dives!!!!! @AEW @AEWonTNT #summerofpunk #Philwaukee #VarsityBlondes pic.twitter.com/rpcy7dFIUx
— player/coach (@CMPunk) August 24, 2021
– Paul Weight and Shawn Dean were at today’s Milwaukee Brewers game, with both meeting the legendary Bob Uecker and Wight throwing out the first pitch:
#AEW Stars @PaulWight and #theCaptaiin @ShawnDean773 with the Legendary #BobUecker at tonight’s @Brewers game pic.twitter.com/JHnMmZhcrl
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2021
