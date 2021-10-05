wrestling / News
AEW News: CM Punk On His Return to Wrestling, Merchandise Update, Adam Cole Talks Halo Infinite
– CM Punk weighed in on his return to wrestling with AEW and more in a recent interview. Punk appeared on Pardon My Take and talked about his return to the industry with AEW, where his return ranks among his all-time moments, and more:
– Speaking of Punk, Pro Wrestling Tees has announced that Punk’s “Best in the World” ringer tees are back for a limited time. AEW also announced the release of a new limited Sting print:
“This limited edition #Sting @Dorseyart print is available NOW at http://ShopAEW.com! There are only 300 available, and they will be hand numbered! #shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage”
– Adam Cole was on video game writer Alanah Pearce’s YouTube channel discussing their with Andy Cortez and SpawnOnMe sharing their thoughts on Halo Infinite after playing the beta:
